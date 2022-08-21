Sports World Reacts To The 'Mount Rushmore Protection' News

A couple of weeks ago, ESPN personality Jalen Rose went viral for his opinion on Mount Rushmore.

The former NBA guard turned ESPN analyst believes that sports fans should retire the phrase Mount Rushmore when it comes to the all-time debates.

Rose believes it's offensive.

"Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore?' That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus," Rose said in a video he tweeted.

"That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold. "And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that is buried right underneath. So, I call for you and for myself — I'm owning this, too — let's stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore' when we're talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players."

Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota has since introduced a new bill.

The Mount Rushmore Protection act will prohibit the use of federal funds "to alter, change, destroy or remove the likeness, the name of or any of the faces on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial," according to a press release.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"This is in response to using Mount Rushmore as a sports analogy?? Is this a joke?" one fan wrote.

"Using “Mount Rushmore” as a sports analogy isn’t offensive. Mount Rushmore isn’t going to be “canceled.” Let’s move on," another fan wrote.

"Our country may be in crisis, but at least this Rep is tacking the most urgent of our issues.." another fan wrote.

Where do you stand on the issue?