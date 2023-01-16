Sports World Reacts To The Paris Hilton Announcement

The Paris Olympics are coming to NBC in 2024. The network is using another Paris to spread awareness.

This weekend, Paris Hilton announced that she will be helping the network market the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"We revealed our new logo for the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend with some help from the other Paris," NBC Olympics tweeted.

It's an interesting marketing strategy, to say the least.

"I was hoping we were rid of her for good," one fan wrote.

"If Paris Hilton is going to be part of NBC's Paris 2024 Olympics marketing going forward, do us all a favor and stop it now. Less we hear and see from her the better. We got enough untalented celebrities that grab our attention without bringing her back," one fan added.

"So many talented athletes and people who have actually played a sport out there and they chose her for this promo. WTF?" another fan wrote.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Paris Hilton attends "The Rover" premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Is this the right move for NBC?