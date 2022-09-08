Sports World Reacts To The Queen's Death On Thursday

POUNDBURY, DORSET - OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the world lost an iconic figure when Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," The Royal Family said in a short statement on social media. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The sporting world flocked to social media to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth's reign of nearly 70 years.

Among them was the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which remembered the first time she saw American football.

"We join the world in sending our condolences to The Royal Family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II," the message said. "On her first visit to the U.S. as queen in 1957, she experienced 'American Football' for the first time at a game between Maryland and North Carolina."

Several sporting events were put on hold following the queen's passing. Among them was the BMW PGA Championship being played in England this weekend.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, play in the BMW PGA Championship has been suspended for the remainder of Thursday. All facilities in the Championship Village will close with immediate effect," the Tour announced.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.