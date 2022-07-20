Sports World Reacts To The Quidditch Name Change News

TOPSHOT - A woman plays quidditch, a sport inspired by the "Harry Potter" literary serie books, in the sidelines of a French championships match, in Nantes, western France, on February 12, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images) LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, a spokesman for U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch confirmed a name change.

In a statement to the New York Times, the two governing bodies announced the new name of "quidditch" will be "quadball." The move also comes following controversial comments from J.K. Rowling.

From the New York Times:

The groups cited financial obstacles imposed by Warner Bros., the producer of the movie series, holding the trademark to Quidditch, as well as a wish to “distance themselves” from J.K. Rowling, the author of the books, and what they called her “anti-trans positions,” referring to her contentious statements on gender identity made in recent years.

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the latest news. Most fans think the news has more to do with the money.

"It's literally only about the money," one fan said.

"I mean good for them I guess but even if you have real flying brooms quidditch is just 'exceptionally stupid soccer' so I don't understand why people are devoted to it when they can't even fly," another fan joked.

What do you think of the change?