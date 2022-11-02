Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: Former NBA player Reggie Miller attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media.

Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.

"The players have dropped the ball on this case when it’s been one of their own. It’s been crickets," Miller said this week. "And it’s disappointing, because this league has been built on the shoulders of the players being advocates. Right is right and wrong is wrong."

Fans have been reacting to a tweet from radio host Danny Marang, who said Miller "is saying the quiet part out loud."

One fan doesn't think the two are comparable and that players are likely speaking with Kyrie behind closed doors.

"Not comparable. And they’re in a union together. Different dynamics. Likely being told behind closed doors," the fan said.

"You have to be really careful there equating a social media post of a link from a player, to racist/disparaging/manipulative ruling over a franchise," another fan said to Miller.

"What's the quiet part? Kyrie absolutely should be punished," said a third.

Should Kyrie be punished for his social media activity?