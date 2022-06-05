Sports World Reacts To The Rock's Surprise Video
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pulled off a pretty great surprise this weekend.
The longtime wrestling, football and entertainment star surprised his mom with a new room in her house.
It's the "Smackdown Room."
"In her homes she always has her “Smackdown Room” where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia but over the years they’ve become insanely crowded - so for her new home, I had these cool built ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items - Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc.
Figured she can add whatever she wants from here," he wrote.
Well done, Dwayne.
"mate this is ❤️," one fan wrote.
"Moms are the best!!" another fan added.
"Smackdown it is, fantastic," one fan added.
Enjoy the room, Mrs. Johnson.