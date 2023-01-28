Sports World Reacts To The Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Durant Exchange

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and Shaquille O'Neal are two of the most outspoken figures in the basketball world, and their larger-than-life personalities recently clashed on social media.

After the Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura earlier this week, Shaq said he didn't know who the fifth-year forward was. KD responded with a simple question on Twitter.

"Shaquille doesn't know ball?" Durant wrote.

Shaq clapped back with a message of his own:

"I don't kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair, or decided to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER."

"Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question," Durnat responded.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this social media exchange.

"LOLOL shaq really took it to heart," one fan wrote.

"I don’t like people like this can never just take a joke," another said.

"Kd got cooked. Shaq spitting facts," another added.

This certainly won't be the last viral social media activity from either one of these NBA figures.