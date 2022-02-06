The 2022 Winter Olympics in China will be the final major competition of Shaun White’s career.

White, one of the greatest extreme athletes in United States history, has announced that the 2022 Winter Olympics will be his last.

The 35-year-old snowboarder announced that this will be his final competition.

“In my mind, I’ve decided this will be my last competition,” he said.

White, who is making his fifth trip to the Olympics, has been dealing with some nagging injuries. He is confident in his decision.

“A sad and surreal moment,” he called it. “But joyous, as well. I kind of reflected on things I’ve done and looked at the sun going down and went, ‘Wow, next time I’m here, I won’t be stressed about learning tricks or worried about some competition thing.’”

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White says that the Beijing Games will be his last Olympics and they’ll mark his final contest, too. #Beijing2022 https://t.co/NEBqeTDlFW — The Associated Press (@AP) February 6, 2022

White won his first Olympics gold medal back in 2006.

1⃣ MORE DAY. Get ready for the Games by watching @shaunwhite's very first Olympic gold medal moment at the 2006 #WinterOlympics. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/ALeXFEHdaz — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 2, 2022

White will be rocking a special Virgil Abloh-inspired snowboard at the Winter Olympics this year. Abloh, one of the most-influential fashion designers of the 21st century, died following a private battle with cancer.

Hopefully the 2022 Winter Olympics are an exciting one for White, as they will mark his last in competition.

TV coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics is underway on NBC.