shaun white holds up an american flag during the olympicsPYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The 2022 Winter Olympics in China will be the final major competition of Shaun White’s career.

White, one of the greatest extreme athletes in United States history, has announced that the 2022 Winter Olympics will be his last.

The 35-year-old snowboarder announced that this will be his final competition.

“In my mind, I’ve decided this will be my last competition,” he said.

White, who is making his fifth trip to the Olympics, has been dealing with some nagging injuries. He is confident in his decision.

“A sad and surreal moment,” he called it. “But joyous, as well. I kind of reflected on things I’ve done and looked at the sun going down and went, ‘Wow, next time I’m here, I won’t be stressed about learning tricks or worried about some competition thing.’”

White won his first Olympics gold medal back in 2006.

White will be rocking a special Virgil Abloh-inspired snowboard at the Winter Olympics this year. Abloh, one of the most-influential fashion designers of the 21st century, died following a private battle with cancer.

Hopefully the 2022 Winter Olympics are an exciting one for White, as they will mark his last in competition.

TV coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics is underway on NBC.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.