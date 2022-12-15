Sports World Reacts To The Steph Curry Injury Diagnosis

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Things have just gone from bad to worse for the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, star guard Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury.

Curry got hurt during Wednesday night's contest against the Indiana Pacers. He left towards the end of the third quarter before the Warriors fell by six. 125-119.

The Warriors will have to try and stay afloat in the playoff race before Curry is healthy enough to play.

Fans are not sure that they can do that since Curry has been a monster to start this season.

The Warriors currently have a 14-15 record, which is good for 10th in the Western Conference.

We'll have to see how they do without their best player who is currently averaging 30 points a game.