Sports World Reacts To The Steph Curry Injury Diagnosis
Things have just gone from bad to worse for the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, star guard Steph Curry is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury.
Curry got hurt during Wednesday night's contest against the Indiana Pacers. He left towards the end of the third quarter before the Warriors fell by six. 125-119.
The Warriors will have to try and stay afloat in the playoff race before Curry is healthy enough to play.
Fans are not sure that they can do that since Curry has been a monster to start this season.
The Warriors currently have a 14-15 record, which is good for 10th in the Western Conference.
We'll have to see how they do without their best player who is currently averaging 30 points a game.