Sports World Reacts To The 'Ted Lasso' Announcement

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Actor Jason Sudeikis, in character as coach Ted Lasso, instructs his team during the 2016 Steve Nash Foundation Showdown at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on June 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The news that fans have been waiting for is finally here: Ted Lasso is coming back.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that Season 3 of the Emmy-winning sports comedy-drama developed by Jason Sudeikis will be coming out this year. Per the announcement, it will release sometime in the spring on their streaming platform.

The announcement included a singular screen shot of the titular Lasso talking to fan-favorite Nathan "Nate" Shelley as Rupert Mannion looks on at the West Ham United F.C. headquarters. No trailer has been released yet.

Ted Lasso has become one of the most critically acclaimed comedies of the last five years and recently became the first show since Veep to win back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

More importantly, it's become the biggest sports comedy-drama of all-time with the iconic AFC Richmond team even being included in the FIFA video game franchise. It's helped to further increase the popularity of soccer in the United States.

The bad news is that while Season 3 is on the way, Season 4 is reportedly not. It has been rumored since 2021 that the show will not run beyond three seasons as the showrunners are believed to be content with how the story concludes after Season 3.

Hopefully Season 3 is able to live up to expectations because there have been plenty of shows that left fans upset with their finale.

If Season 3 of Ted Lasso really marks the end of the franchise, we're all going to have to cherish it a little bit more.