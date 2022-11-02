Sports World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Investment News

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is wildly considered one of the most iconic names in sports. With that in mind, it makes sense that his newest venture, TMRW Sports, has attracted some of the biggest sports stars around the globe.

On Wednesday, an investor list for Tiger's new joint venture with Rory McIlroy went viral on social media.

The list included massive names from around the globe, including F1's Lewis Hamilton, NFL's Josh Allen, Tennis' Serena Williams, NBA's Stephen Curry, soccer's Alex Morgan, MLB's Shohei Ohtani, NHL's Sidney Crosby and many more.

The investor portfolio even extends past the world of sports, including international pop superstar Justin Timberlake.

Take a look at the full list here:

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this star-studded collection of investors.

"Wow, it’s too big to fail!" one fan wrote.

"Brilliant! Just Brilliant," another said.

"Amazing how much cleaner this money is than the other golf league," another added.

Combined, this group of megastars combine to boast nearly 500 million followers on social media. TMRW Sports announced this new investor list with an official statement on Wednesday.

TMRW Sports, which is focused on building progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment, has announced its initial investor group, an influential roster of icons across sports and entertainment matched with business titans in technology, sports, media, and finance. The institutional investment was co-led by Connect Ventures and 25madison Ventures. The investment group’s sports experience includes team ownership in every major league and ranges across F1, NFL, NBA, Premier League, MLB, NHL, MLS, tennis, esports, surfing, and golf with a combined social reach of nearly 500 million followers across Twitter and Instagram.

With this much backing, it's hard to see anything but success for the future of this venture.