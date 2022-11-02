Sports World Reacts To The Troubling Hope Solo Video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 16: Hope Solo #1 of the United States leaves the field following the women's soccer match against China at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 16, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. China defeated the United States 1-0. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Former U.S. women's soccer star Hope Solo has once again found herself at the center of media attention for the wrong reasons.

On Tuesday, troubling video of Solo's DWI arrest in March surfaced. The police video showed the former goalkeeper protesting as she was dragged out of her SUV. Her children could be heard crying in the background.

In the video obtained by Queen City News, Solo insisted she hadn't been drinking. She said he was sleeping in the parking lot because she "took a nap."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this concerning new footage.

"Needs serious help," one fan wrote.

"Addiction doesn’t care that you’re an attractive world class athlete, it will take you down just the same. People get sober every day, some people never get it. My heart breaks for her kids," another added.

"A sad culmination of poor decisions by a once revered star. I hope she gets her life straightened out," another said.

Solo was found passed out behind the wheel in a North Carolina parking lot on March 31, 2022. Her two-year-old twins were in the backseat.

Solo pleaded guilty to the DWI in July. She received a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days.

"Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become," she said in statement at the time of her sentencing. "The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly. Learning these lessons has been difficult, and at times, very painful."