Sports World Reacts To The Troubling Mike Tyson News

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Former Heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson attends the fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez on June 7, 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cotto won by a TKO in the ninth round. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is no stranger to saying wild and outlandish things. But some recent comments he made has a lot of people concerned.

During his recent Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, Tyson began getting very existential and spoke about how all humans die one day. But he then said that he looked into the mirror, saw "those little spots on my face" and realized that he may die soon.

“We’re all gonna die one day of course,” Tyson said. “Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'”

Sports fans were sad to see that the topic is bothering Tyson. Many expressed hope that Tyson will continue to live a long and healthy life.

Mike Tyson is a cultural icon but has made a lot of mistakes in his life. He's been arrested dozens of times throughout his life and spent several years in prison.

There were times in Tyson's life where people had reason to wonder if he'd ever make it into his 40s, let alone to the age of 56.

All of that said, it doesn't appear that Tyson is leaving us anytime soon unless he's hiding something from the wider public. He recently returned to the ring for a long-awaited fight with Roy Jones Jr. after years out of the sport.

The day Tyson finally does leave us will be a sad one for most of the sports world.