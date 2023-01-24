Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 05: A shot of a baseball on the mound before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on June 05, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) Tim Heitman/Getty Images

White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child.

Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse.

The sports world reacted to the disturbing allegations aimed at Chicago's starter on Tuesday.

"So Mike Clevinger was a piece of s--- all along," a user replied.

"F--- Mike Clevinger. All my homies HATE Mike Clevinger," another tweeted.

"I don't need to see Mike Clevinger pitch for the White Sox," said Josh Nelson.

"Joe [Kelly] on Mike Clevinger's DV accusations: 'Very disappointed. It's the second time we've been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and learns that it's about more than just him right now.'"

"Trevor Bauer & Mike Clevinger with Mickey Callaway as pitching coach in Cleveland was quite the trio," another user commented.

Clevinger signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sox back in December with a $12 million option for 2024.