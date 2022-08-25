Sports World Reacts To The Vanessa Bryant Case News

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Laine Bryant arrives at the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Vanessa Bryant has won her invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

A jury ruled that she has suffered and will continue to suffer severe emotional distress as a result of the crash-site cell phone pictures captured and shared by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies and L.A. County Fire Department..

The case awarded Bryant $16 million. Chris Chester, another family survivor of the tragic Calabasas helicopter crash, was awarded $15 million.

Bryant broke down in tears after the unanimous verdict was reached, per multiple reports.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this verdict.

"Any kind of win for @kobebryant and Vanessa is a W," one fan wrote.

"Huge W for Mama Mamba. Laker Nation will ALWAYS have your back!" another added.

"Something to think about - Vanessa Bryant was fighting the fight for anyone who has ever lost a family member in a crash like this. Pictures are taken. We all have a right to believe those pics will be guarded like gold. And jerks who do this crap should be fired," another said.

First responders took photos of the helicopter crash that killed Vanessa's husband, Kobe, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. According to her attorney Luis Li, these photos were shared as "visual gossip" amongst the L.A. police and fire departments.

This verdict came on Kobe Bryant Day (8/24), recognizing the NBA superstar's two numbers he wore as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Yesterday would've been his 44th birthday.