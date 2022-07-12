Sports World Reacts To The Wayne Rooney Wife News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney attend day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to become the next manager of DC United in MLS.

Unfortunately, Rooney's wife, Coleen, is reportedly not the biggest fan of the United States.

It will be interesting to see if Coleen Rooney joins her husband in the United States for his coaching opportunity.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Coleen Rooney has Zero (0) SEC Championships," one fan tweeted.

"She spent 2 years in DC and said never again," one fan added.

"Good. The less Red Coats, the better. God Bless America," one fan admitted.

Wayne Rooney previously played for DC United toward the end of his soccer career.