Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy

PALMETTO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center on August 29, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy.

According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.

The WNBA lacks either the resources or the willingness to address the problem, which is likely to affect the product on the court given how crucial timing is to everything.

The wider sports world is lamenting what a problem the WNBA has allowed this to become. Many are declaring that the NBA - who the WNBA presumably try to model themselves after - would never allow something like this to happen.

Unfortunately, the fact of the matter is that the WNBA isn't the NBA. They may play the same game but they don't share the same revenue.

The WNBA is hardly the only professional sports league in the United States dealing with the problem either. Charter flights have been a major contention point in Major League Soccer through the years as well.

Maybe the WNBA has decided to cut corners here by having players fly commercially instead of charter flights. Or maybe there just isn't enough money in the budget for every flight to be a charter flight.

Whatever the case may be, in this climate it's clearly have a negative impact on the game. And the league may suffer for it.