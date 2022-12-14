Sports World Reacts To The World Cup Final Matchup

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Lionel Messi of Argentia walks from the ground at half time during the Brasil Global Tour match between Brazil and Argentina at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 9, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images for ICC)

And then there were two. With France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the World Cup Semifinals today, the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is now set.

Defending World Cup champion France will take on Lionel Messi and Argentina in the Final this Sunday. It will be their first meeting since the 2018 World Cup Round of 16, where France beat Argentina in a 4-3 scoring frenzy en route to winning the title.

France had to knock off Poland, England and Morocco in the knockout rounds to get to their second-straight Final, while Argentina had to overcome Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia first.

Fans are excited for the Final and the marquee matchup between Messi and France's star striker Kylian Mbappe:

For Argentina, this World Cup run is dedicated to the legendary Diego Maradona, who passed away two years ago. But it's also likely to be the final World Cup run for Argentina legend Lionel Messi, who has repeatedly hit the wall in this tournament and was knocked out by Germany in 2014.

For France, it's a chance to become the first back-to-back World Cup champions in over 50 years. Star forward Kylian Mbappe was the star of the tournament in 2018, and can establish himself as one of the all-time greats if he can lead Les Bleus to a second title this Sunday.

Who will come out victorious?

The game will be played at 10 a.m. ET and will air on FOX.