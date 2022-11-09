Sports World Reacts To The World Cup Housing Photos

Employees prepares cabins at the Al-Emadi fan village in Doha on November 9, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

It's been a decade since Qatar was announced as the host nation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and in the years since the country has faced countless criticisms over the measures they've taken to prepare for it. But with the global soccer tournament just days away, some new photos of what they've built to house the visitors have become available - and they're kinda gross.

This week Qatar revealed a 6,000-cabin fan village located in an isolated lot near one of its airports. It represents one of the lower end options for the tens of thousands who can't exactly afford the luxury hotels in the heart of the country.

For over $200 per night, fans can live in what are essentially repurposed shipping containers. Though painted in bright colors and with cute shrubbery positioned in front of each "house," it still looks like something out of the infamous "Fyre Festival."

Fans have been decrying what terrible conditions those must be and how Qatar is likely gouging fans for potentially inhospitable living conditions. Many are also comparing it to the Fyre Festival scam from 2017:

There are just a few weeks to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA has made it clear that they want the focus to be on the games and not on the politics and alleged human rights abuses that went into making the tournament in Qatar a reality.

But it's going to be hard. There are bound to be protests around the stadiums and maybe even pitch invaders during the games.

Would you stay in a place like this?