Sports World Reacts To The World Cup Tiebreaker Rules

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 30: Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball against Piotr Zielinski of Poland during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 on November 30, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chaos reigns in Group C of the World Cup today with over a half-dozen tiebreakers at play in games featuring Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

As it stands, Argentina will win the group with six points while Saudi Arabia will be eliminated at only three points. But Poland and Mexico are currently tied at four points and things are getting very interesting in both games.

Poland and Mexico are tied on goal difference, goals scored, goals conceded, and points between them from their first game. If all of those stay the same, "Fair Play Points" will determine the winner.

Fair Play Points are based on the accumulation of yellow and red cards through discipline. Right now, Poland narrowly edges out Mexico by about 2-3 yellow cards.

Soccer fans do not like this one bit though. Many are complaining that it's a terrible tiebreaker that should be eliminated:

This wouldn't be the first group to be decided on tiebreakers though. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Japan edged out Senegal in Group H with Japan having a minus-4 on Fair Play Points while Senegal was minus-6.

But with so other metrics available to use in the case of tiebreakers, it's hard to think up an alternative to the Fair Play system.

They could skip Fair Play and go straight to the drawing of lots, as mandated if teams are tied on points. But that wouldn't make fans happy either most likely.