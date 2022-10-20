Sports World Reacts To Thursday's Big Calendar News

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Oct. 20 is a pretty special day in the world of sports.

This day marks just the 26th sports equinox ever. This means that all four major U.S. sports (NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL) will be played on the same day.

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football for the NFL, the NBA and NHL have regular season games, and the MLB has the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros going on.

There will also be two MLS games along with the CJ Cup on Thursday.

Sports fans are ecstatic about all of this sports activity that's going to take place.

This is the first sports equinox since Halloween of last year.

Which games will you be watching tonight?