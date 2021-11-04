The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Thursday’s ESPN Classic News

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The Walt Disney Company is making yet another notable change to The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

According to reports from the Sports Business Journal on Thursday, Disney has started telling cable and satellite distributors that it plans to shut down ESPN Classic on January 1, 2022.

ESPN first purchased the channel, previously known as Classic Sports Network, back in 1997. For decades, the channel has specialized in nostalgia, replaying some of history’s greatest games across all sports.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to the shutdown of this long-running ESPN staple.

This channel clearly had a major impact on fans throughout the sports world.

ESPN Classic will be the second sports TV channel to go dark at the end of the year, joining NBCSN.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.