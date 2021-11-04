Sports World Reacts To Thursday’s ESPN Classic News

The Walt Disney Company is making yet another notable change to The Worldwide Leader in Sports.

According to reports from the Sports Business Journal on Thursday, Disney has started telling cable and satellite distributors that it plans to shut down ESPN Classic on January 1, 2022.

ESPN first purchased the channel, previously known as Classic Sports Network, back in 1997. For decades, the channel has specialized in nostalgia, replaying some of history’s greatest games across all sports.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to the shutdown of this long-running ESPN staple.

Disney has started telling cable and satellite distributors that it plans to shut down ESPN Classic on Jan. 1, 2022. ESPN Classic joins NBCSN as the second all-sports TV channel that will go dark at the end of the year. (via @Ourand_SBJ) pic.twitter.com/ozu575Hmhp — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) November 4, 2021

ESPN Classic played a bigger role in my life than it probably should have growing up. You'd find yourself just totally enraptured by Virginia in 1995 Peach Bowl. Youtube replaced it, but I liked the random element. Somehow you're watching 20 minutes of Davey Allison at Talladega. https://t.co/Z3QBFvvQrI — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 4, 2021

Sad day. ESPN Classic is probably more responsible for me liking sports than any other factor. Not just the classic games themselves, all the game shows that they featured when I was a kid, and the SportsCentury profiles. I am a complete sports nerd because of this channel. https://t.co/ivG95kvrQa — Jake Baskin (@jakebaskinpxp) November 4, 2021

Let's not forget that during the early stages of the pandemic all of sports TV briefly turned into ESPN Classic. 86 Masters, 70s baseball games, Wrestlemanias. It showed how old games are comfort food, whether or not they can float a network anymore. https://t.co/xJW6shbubj — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) November 4, 2021

I’m tight! We used to stay watching ESPN classic for all-time great games and more 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/fMJXQdI0JH — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) November 4, 2021

ESPN Classic should be an ESPN-plus digital channel that shows old games based of fan demand.

Use social media to see what fans want to watch from the past and program off that. https://t.co/JLCU7RH5Rj — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) November 4, 2021

The only p2p software I could successfully download without triggering the firewall on my school laptop had 3 sports channels — ESPN, NBA TV and ESPN Classic. I don’t remember much from AP History. But I def remember those Bo Schembechler Michigan teams. https://t.co/FCe4xY8CJ1 — Hookah Doncic (@MasterTes) November 4, 2021

This channel clearly had a major impact on fans throughout the sports world.

ESPN Classic will be the second sports TV channel to go dark at the end of the year, joining NBCSN.