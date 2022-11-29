Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Big Demand

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 14: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the second tee during Day One of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 14, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/R&A/Getty Images

Tiger Woods brought the heat during his media availability on Tuesday morning.

He spoke about a multitude of topics, one of which was how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can have a better relationship. Woods thinks that Greg Norman, who's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to go in order for that to happen.

"I think Greg (Norman) has to go," Woods said.

The two organizations haven't liked each other ever since LIV Golf was formed earlier this year. It's taken numerous former PGA Tour players off the tour and has fractured the relationship between players that are on the PGA Tour and others who left.

The sports community thinks that this was bold of Woods to say, considering where the sport is at right now.

"Both Tiger and Rory say Greg Norman needs to leave LIV in order for any progress to be made between the two tours. Everyone is about to find out just how much the Saudi Public Investment Fund values Norman," another tweet read.

It remains to be seen if LIV Golf will follow Woods' advice heading into next year.