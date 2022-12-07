Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Celebrity Admission

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods took part in a short interview ahead of Capital One's The Match.

During the interview, the golfing legend named the best non-professional golfers he's ever played with. Tiger gave that distinction to former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

He also subtly dropped the fact he played rounds of golf with Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux during their time with the Atlanta Braves.

"smoltz, glavine and maddux story crazy," one fan said.

"Wow last answer is a crusher," one fan said after Woods admitted his ideal celebrity pairing wouldn't be a foursome at all. He'd want to play with his son and his father.

"big props to Smoltz dude must be a ringer," said another fan.

Tiger will pair up with Rory McIlroy and face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in The Match on December 10.