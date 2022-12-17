Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Message For His Ex-Wife

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Honorary Standford Cardinal captain Tiger Woods his daugher, Sam, and wife, Elin Nordegren, stand on the sidelines before the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2009 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods teed off at the PNC Championship with hopes of winning the event.

While they're focused on their goal, Tiger couldn't help but take a moment and share a message for his ex-wife. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.

"Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday," golf writer Jason Sobel said.

Most fans thought it was a classy gesture.

"Class act," one fan said.

Others were conflicted by the message, considering Woods' actions before their divorce.

"This is a mighty strange mix of classy and cringe," a fan said.

Regardless, it's a happy moment for Elin and her family.