Sports World Reacts To Tom Izzo's Sideline Outfit Tonight

Tom Izzo is feeling festive on Wednesday night.

Izzo, who's the men's basketball head coach at Michigan State, is wearing an "Elf" costume on the sideline while he coaches his team against Oakland.

Here's a look at the outfit:

While Izzo isn't Will Ferrell, this is still a pretty good costume.

The sports community seems to agree with that sentiment as well.

"The candy cane really ties it together," one tweet read.

"The only good thing about this game so far," another tweet read.

Izzo's Spartans are currently 7-4 through their first 11 games and are trying to get to 8-4 in their second-to-last non-conference game. They're currently up by five at halftime, 29-24.

You can watch the rest of this contest on the Big Ten Network.