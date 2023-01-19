Sports World Reacts To Tony Dungy's Announcement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy has been known to wear his political/social beliefs on his sleeve.

On Thursday, the former NFL head coach announced that he'll be attending this year's "March For Life" — an anti-abortion rally in Washington, D.C.

"Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life. It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend @BenjaminSWatson and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a voice," Dungy wrote on Twitter.

The sports word took to Twitter to react to this announcement from Dungy. Of course, this divisive topic resulted in a mixed bag of reactions.

"Disappointed that Coach is a right winger smh," one fan wrote.

"I love this, Coach! Wish I could be there. #MarchForLife," another said.

"You needed some life, on that broadcast last weekend," another added.

Dungy has found himself at the center of criticism over the past week. He caught a ton of flack for his lackluster performance as play-by-play man for NBC during a Wild Card matchup between Jacksonville and Los Angeles. And yesterday, he was blasted for a controversial remark opposing a pro-LGTBQ bill.

Despite this negative attention coming his way, Dungy continues to air his opinions in a very public way.