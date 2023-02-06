Sports World Reacts To Top 'Body Paint' Kate Upton Photos

Getty Images.

Kate Upton is as synonymous with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as anyone.

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has posed for the magazine several times over the years. She's had multiple covers and several iconic photoshoots.

None more so than the "Body Paint" photoshoots, though.

Upton has posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Upton's top 'Body Paint' shots have gone viral on social media over the years.

The sports world is big fans of Upton, that's for sure.

"The artist who made this suit is very talented,I have seen many body paint suits but this one is so realistic compared to others.The detailing on the flowers is ridiculous and if this title was not about wearing paint I bet alot of people would not notice it was painted at all," one fan wrote.

"The model herself... beauty personified..but the artist who " painted" the " outfit"... Just superb talent...the detailing etc... wow.. thanks for sharing..!!!" one fan added.

"Body painters are true artists. The ones I have seen make it look so real yet it is painted on a moving body!" one fan added.

"The pictures are extremely beautiful Kate! Thank you for sharing your photo shoot," one fan added.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The sports world will be seeing Upton at a lot of New York Mets games this spring.