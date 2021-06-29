Sports World Reacts To Tour De France Crash News

The woman who caused the major crash in the first stage of the Tour de France might have fled the country, according to a new report.

Investigators are searching for the woman who caused Saturday’s crash. The woman, who was wearing blue jeans and a yellow raincoat, was holding a large cardboard sign when a cyclist crashed into it. Disaster ensued when the single crash caused multiple, subsequent crashes.

Investigators have yet to find the woman, who fled the scene before Tour De France officials arrived. Officials have since stated they plan to sue the woman for her actions.

According to a new report from CBS News, the woman may have not only fled the scene, but also the country. Investigators are having a tough time tracking her down.

“A spectator at the Tour de France who caused a massive crash involving dozens of cyclists is missing as race authorities plan to sue her,” wrote Caitlin O’Kane via CBS News. “Tour de France deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told the AFP news agency they plan to sue the woman ‘so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.’ “However, French publication Ouest-France reported the woman, who is believed to be German, got on a flight and is untraceable, according to CBS Sports.”

Spectator who caused massive crash at Tour de France missing after fleeing the country https://t.co/kg56il2ocR — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2021

This has quickly turned into one of the most fascinating sports stories of the year. As the investigation continues, fans are entertained by the ongoing reports.

She’s running across Europe with a bunch of passports like Jason Bourne. https://t.co/FzHMxwrdWb — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) June 29, 2021

Well that escalated https://t.co/jnlyktBO9J — Alex Morris (@aexmo) June 28, 2021

This won’t be the end of what we hear about the woman who caused the crash at the Tour De France.