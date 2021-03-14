The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tragic Marvin Hagler News

Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler in Monaco.MONACO, MONACO - FEBRUARY 18: Laureus Academy Member Marvelous Marvin Hagler signs the Nelson Mandela wall during the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards on February 18, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Laureus)

Tragic news hit the sports world on Saturday night, as legendary boxer Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66.

The Hall of Fame boxer, known as Marvelous Marvin Hagler, is one of the most-accomplished fighters in history.

Hagler, a Newark, New Jersey native, was involved in some of the most-notable fights in boxing history. He is perhaps best known for his controversial loss to Sugar Ray Leonard. Following that fight, which he claims was stolen by the judges, he never fought again.

The wife of the boxing legend announced the tragic news on Saturday night.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

DAZN Boxing paid tribute to Hagler on Saturday night.

Hagler, a middleweight fighter, went 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts as a professional fighter. Boxing was what he lived for.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,” Hagler said, per ESPN. “That’s all I am. I live it.”

Hagler will be missed greatly by the sports world.

Rest in peace, Marvin.


