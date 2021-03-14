Sports World Reacts To Tragic Marvin Hagler News

Tragic news hit the sports world on Saturday night, as legendary boxer Marvin Hagler has passed away at the age of 66.

The Hall of Fame boxer, known as Marvelous Marvin Hagler, is one of the most-accomplished fighters in history.

Hagler, a Newark, New Jersey native, was involved in some of the most-notable fights in boxing history. He is perhaps best known for his controversial loss to Sugar Ray Leonard. Following that fight, which he claims was stolen by the judges, he never fought again.

The wife of the boxing legend announced the tragic news on Saturday night.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

DAZN Boxing paid tribute to Hagler on Saturday night.

A 10-count in honor of the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler. pic.twitter.com/vpeyD5GDLZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 14, 2021

Hagler, a middleweight fighter, went 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts as a professional fighter. Boxing was what he lived for.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,” Hagler said, per ESPN. “That’s all I am. I live it.”

Hagler will be missed greatly by the sports world.

Fight clips will be everywhere but Marvelous Marvin Hagler was one of the coolest and most charismatic interviewees ever. Here he is on #boxing politics, what Joe Frazier once told him, and what chance he's giving his next opponent, Tony Sibson: "I gotta whip him good!" pic.twitter.com/JBPLbFxCms — Tom Gray (@Tom_Gray_Boxing) March 14, 2021

”It’s tough to get out of bed to do roadwork at 5am, when you’ve been sleeping in silk pajamas” Marvin Hagler pic.twitter.com/43UEmSlwsD — No Context Hearn (@NoContextHearn) March 14, 2021

A champion in any era. Rest in power Marvellous Marvin Hagler ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UrQ7HSc0N4 — Curtis Woodhouse BEM (@curtiswoodhous8) March 14, 2021

Sad news to wake up to this morning. RIP ‘Marvellous’ Marvin Hagler. A true legend of of the sport And in my book one of the greatest middleweights of all times 👊🏼 — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) March 14, 2021

Rest in peace, Marvin.