Sports World Reacts To Trea Turner's Free Agency Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Trea Turner #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Veteran MLB star Trea Turner is heading to Philadelphia.

The two-time All Star signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies on Monday.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this major MLB move.

"Philly just got a lot better. Can’t wait to see how all these loaded lineups across the league do when the shift goes away. Could be in for one of the best seasons of baseball in a long time," one fan wrote.

"You made the right choice. Welcome to Philadelphia," another added.

"LETS GOOOOO #Phillies," another said.

Turner logged his second All Star selection as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers this past season. In his eighth MLB campaign, the star infielder led the NL in plate appearances (708) and at-bats (652), notching 21 home runs and 100 RBI on a .298 batting average.

Turner will join Bryce Harper and a Phillies team that made a run to the World Series this past season.