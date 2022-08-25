Sports World Reacts To Troubling George Foreman News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 03: George Foreman attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala at the Encore Hotel on May 03, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hublot) Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Disturbing allegations surfaced this week involving boxing legend George Foreman.

Two women filed lawsuits against Foreman alleging that he sexually abused them in the 1970s when they were teenagers. They claim this took place in California years after initially meeting the former world heavyweight champion.

Foreman has already denied any wrongdoing.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either."

Here are some reactions to the latest news involving Foreman:

The women suing Foreman claim they've suffered from "physical and mental pain." They're each seeking upward of $25 million.

Foreman, 73, is a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist.

We'll provide additional updates on this lawsuit when they're available.