Sports World Reacts To Troubling Nick Kyrgios News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Nick Kyrgios is set to appear in court next month.

Kyrgios is facing a charge of common assault against his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in December of last year.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years if Kyrgios is convicted.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously," Blake Foden of The Canberra Times writes.

The sports world has weighed in with its reactions to this news.

"People are in the replies to this debating whether or not this will impact Kyrgios moving forward at Wimbledon and honestly, I'm really not sure that should be the focus here...," one fan tweeted.

"This has been kind of in the air for a while - the police were called to the Adelaide hotel room Kyrgios and his ex-partner were sharing in 2021. I hope she has a lot of support around her," another fan tweeted.

Before Kyrgios appears in court, he'll play his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon against Cristian Garin on Wednesday.