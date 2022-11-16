Sports World Reacts To Troubling Qatar Reporter Video

31 March 2022, Qatar, Doha: Soccer: 2022 FIFA Congress. The official match ball "Al Rihla" ("the journey" in Arabic) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar lies on the podium during a press conference after the Fifa Congress at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC). Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa (Photo by Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The wider sports world is in an outrage today following footage of Qatar security harassing and reportedly threatening a reporter during a live broadcast ahead of next week's World Cup.

Three security members attempted to remove and potentially destroy a camera while Rasmus Tantholdt of Denmark's TV2 was giving a live broadcast. Tantholdt switched to English so he could admonish the security members for trying to cover and remove his network's equipment.

Qatari World Cup host officials apologized for what security did to Tantholdt and his broadcast team. But while Tantholdt and the others might have accepted the apology, the sports world is far from forgiving.

Fans on Twitter are already predicting that incidents like this are going to be frequent once the World Cup gets underway next week. Many are predicting a public relations nightmare for FIFA, Qatar and everyone else who is involved in the planning of the event:

Glossing over the fact that Denmark has been one of the nations most critical of Qatar leading up to the World Cup, it certainly doesn't bode well for other reporters once the number of media members skyrockets starting this weekend.

And if this is the treatment that benign reporters are already getting, who knows what things will be like for any fans who get lost or start acting the least bit rowdy.

The World Cup is only four days away and the action on the field is expected to be incredible. But it's the action off the field that could turn the entire tournament into a disaster.

Will things settle down once the World Cup starts?