Sports World Reacts To Troubling Youth Baseball Coach Video

A pretty uncomfortable video of a youth baseball coach at a game has been making the rounds this week.

The video shows a coach on the losing side of the game being way too aggressive with the opposing team during the postgame handshakes. Video shows the coach, who is also a police sergeant, bumping the kids as he passes them in a handshake and the kids can be heard complaining about the treatment.

According to KHOU, he has since been removed from his position as a youth baseball coach. The Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office is also reportedly investigating the incident.

The sports world is very concerned about the sergeant's conduct out on patrol given the nature of the video. Some are suggesting he be fired on the grounds that if he is this aggressive with children, he might be similarly aggressive while on duty.

That isn't to say that the now-former youth baseball coach doesn't have his defenders. KHOU quoted one parent on the team he was fired from, highlighting him as a terrific person who is dedicated to children.

But actions speak louder than words and the nothing gleaned from his video sheds any good light on that ex-coach.

You expect a certain level of sportsmanship from anyone in youth sports. But when you're an authority figure, the standard should be higher - not lower.