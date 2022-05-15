Sports World Reacts To Troubling Youth Baseball Video

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA - AUGUST 25: Baseballs sit on the ledge during the South Korea and Japan game during the International Championship game of the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2018 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A troubling video of some youth baseball parents arguing with an umpire is going viral on social media this weekend.

There has always been troubling interactions between youth sports parents and umpires/officials, but in recent years, things seem to be getting worse.

Case, in point, this video from Saturday.

"Good for the umpire. There’s a reason there’s a shortage of officials," the account tweeted.

It's understandable to be passionate about your kid and his or her's youth sports teams, but when you get into screaming matches with an umpire, things have clearly gone too far.

"If you get tossed from a youth game you have got major issues. I teach my kids that it is never the officials fault. Losers focus on the officials-winners adjust & respond to what they can control. No player plays a perfect game & no official calls a perfect game. Get over it," one fan tweeted.

"I’ve been on all sides (player, coach, umpire, and parent) of situations like this. As a player you try to block it out. As a coach it’s annoying. As an umpire it’s stressful. As a parent (not the one causing a scene) it’s embarrassing. Ump should’ve issued a warning," one fan added.

"The bozos in the comments excusing the parents are 100% those annoying parents with zero self control. If you’re not on the field cheer on your kids and zip it otherwise. Good for the umpire," one fan wrote on social media.

Social media is highlighting more and more of these interactions, but unfortunately, things don't appear to be getting any better.