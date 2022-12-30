Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers.

According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the game due to Brees' prior involvement with the PointsBet sports book. In addition to wagers being halted, all pre-existing wagers have been voided.

Brees has been a brand ambassador for PointsBet since 2021. But he really made waves a few weeks back when he was involved in a controversial commercial where he pretended to be struck by lightning for some added clout.

Fans on Twitter are having a good laugh at Brees' expense over this incident. The idea that he got the program into trouble over such an obvious conflict is pretty funny to some:

Drew Brees is reportedly not planning to use this opportunity as a coaching assistant as a springboard into more coaching jobs, but never say never.

However, Brees is going to be hard-pressed to get bigtime head coaching jobs so long as he's still with PointsBet.

For now, his position with Purdue is fine ahead of Monday's big game against SEC West champion LSU.

The game will be played on ABC.