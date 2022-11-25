Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Neymar Injury News

One of the world's biggest soccer stars is out for the remainder of the group stage.

After the ankle injury he suffered during Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia, Neymar has been ruled out for the final two games of Brazil's World Cup group stage.

The superstar attacker is scheduled to return for the knockout stage.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

"Is Neymar very injury prone or just the most dangerously tackled player? Or both?" one fan asked.

"People said he was faking , the man was being kicked all over," another added.

"This is so disheartening man. They always tackle him so aggressively…" another said.

Neymar was fouled nine times during yesterday's match against Serbia. He was knocked out of the game in the 80th minute and was pictured in tears on the Brazil bench.

Despite Neymar's absence, Brazil is expected to breeze through its group stage and move on to the knockout round.