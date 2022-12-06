Skip to main content
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Nia Long Update

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 08: Actress Nia Long attends Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 8, 2022 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Suspended NBA head coach Ime Udoka and actress Nia Long have reportedly ended their relationship, according to a report from PEOPLE.

"A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization," PEOPLE wrote.

"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," a source told the popular site. A rep for Long also confirms the couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Fans took to social media to react to the news. Most are supporting Long.

"Good i hope she gets all of the love and support," one fan said.

"Good. Shouldn't cheat on your woman," said another.

"Every action causes a reaction," said another.

What do you think of the decision to part ways?