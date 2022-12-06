Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Nia Long Update

Suspended NBA head coach Ime Udoka and actress Nia Long have reportedly ended their relationship, according to a report from PEOPLE.

"A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization," PEOPLE wrote.

"The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," a source told the popular site. A rep for Long also confirms the couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."

Fans took to social media to react to the news. Most are supporting Long.

"Good i hope she gets all of the love and support," one fan said.

"Good. Shouldn't cheat on your woman," said another.

"Every action causes a reaction," said another.

What do you think of the decision to part ways?