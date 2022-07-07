Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Rafael Nadal News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates the victory in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

After an outstanding effort to reach the Wimbledon semifinal, 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal has reportedly been forced to pull out of the tournament due to injury.

Per The Times Stuart Fraser, "BREAKING: Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final tomorrow because of an abdominal tear. Nick Kyrgios receives a walkover into the final. More to follow."

The sports world reacted to Thursday's tough Rafa news.

"I SO wanted to watch this match!!! ahhhh but makes sense," replied CNBC's Kelly Evans.

"Horrible news," tweeted The Athletic's Lukas Weese. "Would’ve been appointment viewing TV this match. Wishing Rafa a speedy recovery."

"The quest for a Grand Slam sadly ends due to injury for Nadal," said Steve Weissman.

"Huge shame but what a warrior," tweeted Andrew Cesare. "To come through a grand slam quarter-final in that condition is incredible."

"Rafa's last loss at Wimbledon still, rather poetically, remains to Roger Federer," another remarked. "This just points to how difficult it is to win matches, let alone titles with such injuries, especially something like an abdominal tear. Get well soon, Rafa! Hope to see you at USO."

"Such a shame we can’t witness what would’ve been an unreal match tomorrow," a fan said. "Huge for Kyrgios, into the final of Wimbledon who would’ve thought that 2 weeks ago."

The 36-year-old reportedly told Wimbledon officials that he would have to withdraw following a practice session.

Hopefully the injury doesn't keep Nadal sidelined for too long.