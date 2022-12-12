Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Viktor Bout Update

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner is thankfully back home, but the man the United States traded for her could be making moves.

U.S. President Joe Biden traded infamous arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, was arrested on drug charges at the airport.

Griner is now safely back home, though Bout is back in Russia. According to a report, there's an unfortunate update.

"According to a report from Reuters, Viktor Bout has already a Russian extremist group called the Kremlin-loyal ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Part. The party holds to “a hardline, ultranationalist ideology, demanding Russia reconquer the countries of the former Soviet Union,” The Comeback writes.

Most of the sports world is happy to see Griner back on American soil, though some have criticized the United States for giving up Bout.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Bout now that he's back in Russia.

Hopefully, the United States has everything under control.