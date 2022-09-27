Sports World Reacts To US Women's Basketball Record News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 25: Breanna Steward #9 of USA Basketball Women's National team during the game at Galen Center on July 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The United States women's basketball team has set a new FIBA World Cup record with 145 points in a single game.

In a matchup against South Korea in Sydney, Australia on Monday, Team USA routed its opponent with a 145-69 final score.

This high score breaks the previous record of 143 set by Brazil back in 1990.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this incredible news.

"This team is something," one fan wrote.

"145 points in a 40-minute game. The equivalent of scoring 174 in a 48-minute game," another added.

"Just wow. All of this is insane," another said.

Brionna Jones led the way with 24 points. A'ja Wilson chipped in 20.

"I don't think I've ever been part of a team that can score the basketball like this,'' Wilson said, per ESPN. "This is crazy; we put up 145 points. I think when you look at us and just knowing how talented we are, we just came together, and we play together very, very well.''

The American squad has now won 26 straight games in World Cup play. Their last loss came in 2006.