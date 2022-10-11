Sports World Reacts To US Women's Stunning Loss Today

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 11: Megan Rapinoe of USA reacts during the Women's International Friendly match between Spain and USA at El Sadar Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Last week, the United States Women's National Team fell to England in a friendly match by a final score of 2-1.

Just a few days later, the USWNT faced off against Spain as the team looked to rebound from the loss. However, the improbable happened and Spain defeated the United States by a final score of 2-0.

According to Attacking Third, the United States had not lost two consecutive games since March of 2017 until today.

Fans aren't sure what's going on with the USWNT.

"First back-to-back losses for the U.S. since that brutal 2017 SheBelieves Cup that ended the three-back experiment. Lots of context to this result on both sides, but this is another inflection point. Spain was without most top players," one fan said.

"Oh wow. The mighty USWNT is in trouble. Haven't been this worried about the team since 2017. Might be since then that we lost 2 in a row," said another.

Is it time to make some changes to ensure the U.S. doesn't lose three in a row?