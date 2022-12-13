Sports World Reacts To Vince McMahon's Surprising Decision

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 08: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on January 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon reportedly intends to return to his post after stepping down amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Per Joe Palazzolo of the Wall Street Journal, "McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback; that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down amid a sexual-misconduct investigation; and that the allegations would have blown over had he stayed."

The sports world reacted to McMahon's reported plans on Tuesday.

"Please God no," tweeted Barstool's Robbie Fox.

"Same (low) energy," another user said.

"S--- might have 'blown over' for that crowd before he even left. Stephanie McMahon leading a 'Thank You Vince' chant on live national television and the crowd following along was scary," another replied..

"Jaw dropped reading this Greg Valentine quote in the WSJ article on Vince sexual assault allegations:"

"That old bozo wanting to comeback does not surprise me one bit," another commented.

McMahon retired this summer after claims that he paid millions of dollars to four women over a 16-year period as "hush money" over sexual relationships.

He has also been accused of sexual assault by two other women in addition to other allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.