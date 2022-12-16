Sports World Reacts To Viral Cheerleader Video

BIRMINGHAM, AL - SEPTEMBER 01: UAB Blazers cheerleaders during the game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the UAB Blazers on September 1, 2022 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is on the sidelines at the Bahamas Bowl between UAB and Miami (OH).

Just a few weeks ago, he was hired to be the new head coach at UAB. While he's not coaching in today's game, he's trolling the sidelines introducing himself to the players.

Oh, he's also getting to know the cheerleading staff as well. During the bowl game, Dilfer was spotted giving a cheerleader his Super Bowl ring and taking a photo with her.

Needless to say, the video started making the rounds on social media. Fans watching the moment unfold couldn't hold back.

"Trent gonna get fired on his first day on the job," one fan joked.

"Did Trent Dilfer just show a cheer leader his super bowl ring and take a picture with her? Lol," another fan said.

"Trent Dilfer on the sidelines taking pictures with his superbowl ring," another added.

