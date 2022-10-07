Sports World Reacts To Viral Olivia Dunne Photos

LSU Tiger gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in college athletics - with over two million followers on Instagram alone.

She recently celebrated her 20th birthday with a set of photos that went viral on social media. She continued her social media dominance with a post on Instagram late Thursday night.

Dunne was decked out in an LSU leotard in advance of the new gymnastics season, which kicks off in a few months. She also had a tiara in the form of a crown to wear.

Check it out.

Fans flocked to her page to react to the photo.

"the queen has taken her throne!" another LSU gymnast said.

"Yeah these are INSANE" said another.

The new collegiate landscape with the NCAA passing Name, Image and Likeness rules has allowed her to become one of the elites of the new era.

Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that Dunne is the highest-earning female athlete in college athletics. She's also just behind the elite college football quarterbacks like Alabama's Bryce Young.