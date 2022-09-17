Sports World Reacts To Viral Shaquille O'Neal Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has been hitting the weights during the NBA off-season.

We all know Shaq is a big dude. During his playing days, the NBA center checked in at 7-foot-1, 324 pounds.

Shaq may well still be above the 300-pound mark, but it's basically all muscle now.

"Look out, Chuck Big Fella been in the weight room this offseason (via@SHAQ)," said NBA on TNT.

A man that large shouldn't be that ripped. Shaq's been putting in serious work this off-season.

"this gotta be a filter big cuh wasn’t in this shape as a laker," said Glasses Malone.

Maybe the Lakers should consider signing the all-time great.

"He about to come back and win a championship with @KingJames Name a center in the league now that is gonna stop Shaq in low post with them muscles? Lol," one fan said.

We can't wait to hear what Shaq tells Charles Barkley on NBA on TNT this upcoming season. He's going to be bugging him all year long.