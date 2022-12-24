Sports World Reacts To Viral Sixers Dancer Proposal Video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 2: Philadelphia 76ers dancers perform during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets at the Wells Fargo Center on March 2, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The basketball world was in for an interesting night after a Philadelphia 76ers dancer was proposed to.

The game came to a halt so the team could give one Sixers dancer an incredible surprise. However, most of the fans watching the viral proposal couldn't help but question her decision.

Some thought he wasn't good enough for the dancer, but he knew better. A good sense of humor trumps good looks every day - or so we've been told.

"DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE," he said in reaction to the video that went viral.

Fans loved his confidence.

"You’re not out of her league don’t let people be mean to you bro. Seems like y’all both have real love for each other enjoy your moment king," one fan said.

"I’m more concerned about the mullet starter kit you’ve got on there," joked another.

"I was there to watch this happen live! Don’t hear the noise king! You single handedly brought the energy back and helped the sixers win the game!" added a third.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!