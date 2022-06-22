Sports World Reacts To Viral Tony Romo Golf Course Video

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 09: Former NFL Player and amateur Tony Romo of the United States looks over a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 09, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A viral video of retired NFL quarterback Tony Romo is going viral on Tuesday.

The former Dallas Cowboys signal caller took the course for the Match Play Championship in Wisconsin earlier today, winning his match against Sam Cianciolo to improve his tournament record to 3-0.

He claimed victory on Tuesday despite fighting through some visible back pain.

A clip of Romo doing an interesting yoga pose on the fringe while his opponent missed a putt has captured the sports world's attention.

"Despite Tony Romo’s back acting up, he wins this hole when Sam Cianciolo can’t make this par putt to halve the hole. Romo 1-up thru 14 per live scoring," golf insider Rob Hernandez wrote.

"Totally distracted by @tonyromo doing the barfing dog stretch," one fan wrote.

"Imagine getting paired with Tony Romo and on hole 14 he starts twerking while you putt," another added.

Romo injured his back during the 2016 preseason — the final year of his NFL career with the Cowboys.

The CBS Sports broadcaster — well known as a talented golfer — will take the course again for the round of 16 on Wednesday.