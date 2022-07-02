Sports World Reacts To Viral US Open Tweet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the Men's Singles third round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Day Five of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Don't play with the US Open on Twitter.

After a Seahawks fan commented under a Wimbledon post that tennis is "not a sport," the US Open's official handle clapped back in a hurry.

"Not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB," the Open replied.

The Sports world reacted to the US Open's shade on Saturday.

"Drew Lock taking unnecessary side swipes. I ain’t complaining though," laughed Herb Lawrence. "Way to go, US Open."

"Gotdamn."

"BODIED," another user replied in all-caps.

"The U.S. Open chose VIOLENCE this holiday weekend," said Joey Gulino.

"Where's the lie," asked the Tennis Channel.

"WHAT," cried Steelers tight end Jace Sternberger.

"Ayoooo Tennis cooked Em," another commented.

"The US Open wasn't havin it today!"

"L + ratio + not a sport + Geno Smith is starting all 20 games + cope and seethe when he lifts the Lombardi Trophy."

"Lmfao," replied Kaelen Jones.

Don't start none, won't be none.